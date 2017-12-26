Bus services to be diverted for New Year's Eve celebrations: SBS Transit

SINGAPORE: A total of 24 bus services will be temporarily diverted beginning Sunday (Dec 31) due to road closures for the Countdown celebrations, SBS Transit said in a press release on Tuesday.



Service numbers 99, 240 and 246 will skip bus stops along Boon Lay Drive, Boon Lay Place and Corporation Road from 6pm until 1am on New Year's Day, to accommodate the 2018 Boon Lay Countdown.

Fifteen bus services - 10, 56, 57, 70M, 100, 111, 130, 131, 133, 162M, 195, 196, 400, 402, and 502 - will be diverted from their regular routes to make way for the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown.

These services will not make stops along Bayfront Avenue, Collyer Quay, Connaught Drive, Marina Boulevard, Parliament Place, Raffles Avenue and Temasek Avenue from 4pm on New Year's Eve to 2am the next day.

SBS said six Nite Owl services - 1N, 2N, 3N, 4N, 5N and 6N - will also be diverted on Sunday evening from midnight to 2am. These services will skip the first three bus stops on their usual routes along Raffles Avenue and begin instead along North Bridge Road, at the bus stop in front of City Hall MRT station.

Nite Owl services will be extended to 4am on this night, so these affected services will begin plying their regular routes from 2am after the roads are reopened.