Business as usual for bus operators after fatal Muar crash

SINGAPORE: Bus operators at Golden Mile Complex, who mainly serve the Singapore-Malaysia route, appear to not be badly affected by the Christmas Eve (Dec 24) bus crash in Muar that claimed the lives of 14 people.

Staff of the various operators said on Sunday they did not notice any increase in cancellations nor a dip in sales since the accident occurred.



They added that it might be too early to tell if night services – traditionally unpopular with Singaporeans – were also affected, due to the traditional festive season surge in demand.

The festive season means demand for traditionally less popular night rides is high among Singaporeans. (Photo: Loke Kok Fai)

Some travellers Channel NewsAsia spoke with also seemed unfazed by any possible safety issues related to the accident.

"So far travelling by bus is more convenient and they don't speed all that much,” said Mr Hemraj Damal, who travels between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur twice a month. “They control (the bus) very well and don’t speed over 100 km/h.”

The speed limit for buses is 90km/h on expressways, but it is understood that some leeway of up to 10km/h more is given in practice.

Another frequent visitor to Malaysia, Ms N Ahilla, added that she found most of the buses plying the route to be “very safe”.

“Even though it's a long journey, you should just give confidence to the bus driver. Usually it (an accident) doesn't happen. There's always a risk factor in it, but if you want to enjoy your holidays and all that just carry on with your journey."





Sri Maju driver Hasfezal Hasan and his bus, awaiting passengers at Golden Mile Complex. (Photo: Loke Kok Fai)

Malaysian Hasfezal Hasan, a driver with more than 10 years of experience plying the Singapore-Malaysia highway, insists the route is safe.

"Where the accident occurred, it's a straight road from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur - there are no corners,” said Mr Hasfezal in Malay. “But maybe because of the time - it happened at 3am so maybe fatigue set in."

Under Malaysian law, two drivers are required to rotate duties for journeys over 300 kilometres or those that take longer than four hours to complete.



However, Mr Hasfezal, who drives for operator Sri Maju, said these rules are not always followed by some operators.

“There are no rushed trips for my company that departs from any station, be it from Malaysia or Singapore. We have timings,” said Mr Hasfezal. “The problem now is when we are late, we’re asked to rush. My company doesn’t ask us to rush, but I don’t know about other companies.”