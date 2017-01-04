'Business as usual' for Singapore and ASEAN, says outgoing US Ambassador

SINGAPORE: Despite concerns that US President-elect Donald Trump’s isolationalist policies and his promise to withdraw America from the Trans-Pacific Partnership would hurt economic ties between the US and Asia, outgoing US Ambassador to Singapore Kirk Wagar says it will be “business as usual” for Singapore and ASEAN.



“The concept that a trade agreement is a be-all and end-all for our economic engagement is insane”, he said on Tuesday (Jan 3), citing the nature of the US political system, American businesses’ long-term investments in Singapore, and the growing Asian middle class as some reasons why a Trump Administration will not close the door on deals.



“Unlike most countries, our central government doesn't drive our nation,” Mr Wager said. “I’m pretty sure that Tim Cook or Bill Gates never asked Barack Obama or will ask Donald Trump where they’re going to invest, where they’re going to expand, where they’re going to engage - and that’s who we are as a nation.”



“I don’t think our politics is as relevant as our core national interests - being engaged here in Asia,” he added. We have survived in spite of Washington, not because of it.”



Mr Wagar also described the US political system as “slow and laborious”, referring to the various checks and balances between the President and Congress.



“There’s a lot of things we (the Obama administration) weren’t able to get to because of our system,” he said.



The US is currently Singapore’s largest foreign investor, with investments reaching US$288 billion in 2015, according to the US State Department.



Mr Wagar, who was speaking at a forum organised by the National University of Singapore’s Office of Alumni Relations, said that 3,700 American companies are based in Singapore, and that the city-state’s reputation for “transparency and good governance” “allows all countries to engage in this region.”



Mr Wager also cited growing Asian affluence - 525 million people in the middle class today in Asia, by 2030 that number’s going to be 3.2 billion - as a reason for American companies to remain.



For example, Asia is expected to account for one-third of global passenger traffic in the coming years. Aircraft giants Airbus and Boeing have predicted that Asia Pacific will take on close to 40 per cent of new aircraft purchases, worth US$2 trillion over the next 20 years.



“There are more planes and equipment that’s going to be sold in Asia over the next 10 years than the rest of the world combined,” Mr Wagar told 350 NUS alumni, staff, students and guests. “Where are we going to be? Where’s Boeing going to be? Where’s General Electric going to be?”



For these reasons, President Barack Obama’s “pivot to Asia” is likely to continue, Mr Wagar said, calling 2016 a “Year of ASEAN” for Washington. "President Obama attended seven out of eight East Asian summits,” Mr Wagar said.



Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi made her first official visit to the White House. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also visited Washington - the first official visit by a Singaporean Prime Minister in 31 years.



“What you did have for the first time was someone who understood South Asia, South East Asia, and he did certain things to accelerate and cement our engagement ,” Mr Wagar said.



Still to many, Mr Trump’s promise to withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership – a 12-nation trade deal about eight years in the making, has been seen as a rejection of globalisation, possibly leaving many countries, as forum moderator and former Nominated Member of Parliament Mr Viswa Sadasivan put it, “feeling let down.”



Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for one, has said that the TPP “would be meaningless without the United States.” Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said that there may be a different, new deal in the future without the US - but this would mean putting negotiations back on the table.



“The TPP without the US means it is a new agreement,” Mr Lee said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings in Peru in November 2016. “That means, the 12-minus-one will have to get together and sign an agreement with a different coming-into-effect clause. And that is fresh negotiation, and that is not so easy to do.”



But Mr Wagar, who was sworn in as US Ambassador to Singapore in 2013, remains optimistic.



“I’m very proud of the work we do on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and I think many countries in the region are going forward with it,” he said. “I’m hopeful that the facts will be re-evaluated by the new administration.”



“The President-elect says it’s dead,” he added. “I say wait a while.”