Businesses reopen at Changi Airport's Terminal 2, but fire takes toll

SINGAPORE: Businesses at Changi Airport's Terminal 2 reopened on Wednesday (May 17), although some are still dealing with the ramifications of the "small fire" that broke out on Tuesday.

The fire that broke out at a room holding air-conditioning equipment resulted in the evacuation of Terminal 2 causing flight delays on Tuesday. Changi Airport Group (CAG) said two people in the terminal were taken to hospital for observation after approaching airport staff for medical assistance, while another four were taken to a clinic at Terminal 3.

Cleaning of the affected room, believed to be on the fifth floor of the terminal, is said to have lasted until 2am on Wednesday. CAG said normal operations resumed at 3am, and the first flight out from Terminal 2 was at 5.40am.

Changi Airport Terminal 2 the day after the terminal was shut down due to a fire. (Photo: Jalelah Abu Baker)

When Channel NewsAsia went to the restaurants, situated just above the departure hall entrance on the right of Terminal 2 on Wednesday morning, staff at Nando's were using plastic sheets to cover equipment. The fire was said to have triggered the sprinkler systems of shops located directly below the affected rooms.



Mr Ng Kok Leng, a business development executive from the chain who was there, said water continued to leak into the outlet, and there were power trips affecting the lighting.



On Tuesday, by the time staff were allowed back into the outlet at about 10.30pm, it was flooded, he added. Parts of the feature wall were affected, and a thin acrid smell lingered in the third-floor outlet.



"We are checking with our insurer if we can be covered on the damages," Mr Ng said.



Another food and beverage (F&B) outlet, Chutney Mary, also had to deal with the fire's aftermath, engaging a cleaning crew to clear water out of its third-floor outlet.



SALES AFFECTED

Elsewhere at the airport, eateries reported losses of between 10 per cent and 80 per cent of their daily sales.



Mr Eric Low, operations manager at Artisan Boulangerie Co, estimated that the second-floor outlet suffered a 30 per cent drop in daily sales. He had just gotten home after his 8am-5pm shift when he got a call from his staff about being evacuated. He returned to the airport after 8pm, and stayed till 10.30pm,when he was given the all-clear to resume business.



"It's lucky our food display is fully closed. If it had been open, it's likely the smoke would have gone in," Mr Low said.



Godiva's senior customer representative Nadira Abdullah said there was about 80 per cent drop in its daily sales for Tuesday, given that the terminal closure was done during its usual peak hours.



The restaurant manager at Swensen's, who wanted to be known only as Wati, estimated a 50 per cent drop in sales, while 1983 Cafe Nanyang's area chef Irene Chico calculated a 10 per cent loss.



F&B outlets such as Godiva and 1983 Cafe Nanyang saw a drop in daily sales following the fire on Tuesday. (Photo: Jalelah Abu Bakar)

"If it had been a weekend it would have been worse. Many people come to have a meal with their families during the weekends," Ms Chico said.