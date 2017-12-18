Businesses to use only CorpPass for online transactions with Govt from Q3 2018

SINGAPORE: Businesses will be required to use the Singapore Corporate Access (CorpPass) for their online transactions with the Government from the third quarter of 2018, the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) announced on Monday (Dec 18).

In a press release, it said this is "to create better efficiencies and a more secure digital ecosystem for businesses to thrive in a Smart Nation".

GovTech said more than 80 per cent of businesses that have regular transactions with the Government have registered for and started using CorpPass.

It expects more than 250,000 active businesses to use CorpPass, for their online corporate transactions with the Government from the third quarter of 2018.

Businesses that have not registered for CorpPass should do so, GovTech said, as existing login methods, such as SingPass and EASY, will cease by then.

CorpPass will also be made available to foreign businesses in 2018.

(Image: GovTech)

Mr Kelvin Tan, who is working in a family-owned SME dealing with bottled food products is an early user of CorpPass.

According to the press release, he said: “the basic setup is user-friendly, and I have even managed to guide my OEM client through it with the help of a demo on Facebook. It helped that resources were readily available in the form of online materials and public briefings.”

Mr Chan Cheow Hoe, Government Chief Information Officer, GovTech said, “CorpPass is designed for all businesses, from multi-national companies to SMEs, and allows for greater data security, better control and enhanced convenience for business users when they transact with the Government. We are glad that the majority of businesses have started using CorpPass and strongly urge the rest to do so now.”

Industry partners, such as the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF), have also been supportive in promoting CorpPass to their members.

Mr Koh Juan Kiat, Executive Director of SNEF, shared, “We saw the merits of having a digital identity for business transactions. We have been working with GovTech, and will continue to do so, to raise awareness and encourage our members to sign up early, to enjoy the convenience and security of using more than 130 Government digital services."

In addition to the existing suite of digital services managed by over 50 Government agencies, businesses can transact with Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) using CorpPass by the third quarter of next year.