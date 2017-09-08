CAAS sets out restriction zones for drones, other aerial activities during Singapore F1

SINGAPORE: There will be a temporary restricted area over certain parts of Singapore for drones and other aerial activities during this year's F1 race, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Friday (Sep 8).



In its press release, CAAS said the temporary restricted area will extend from ground level to 4.000 feet above mean sea level during the following dates and time:

Sep 14, 1430 hrs to 2315 hrs;

Sep 15, 1500 hrs to 2345 hrs;

Sep 16, 1500 hrs to 17 September 2017, 0100 hrs;

​Sep 17, 1500 hrs to Sep 18, 0100 hrs

This is to facilitate low-level helicopter flights conducting aerial filming during the Singapore Grand Prix, the agency added.

A map outlining the temporary restricted areas during the 2017 Formula 1 Grand Prix. (Photo: Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore)

During the abovementioned dates and timings, aerial activities - such as flying unmanned aircraft, releasing flight lanterns, kite-flying and hoisting captive balloons - are prohibited within the restricted area unless authorised, as such activities "may endanger the operations of the low-flying helicopter as well as people and property on the ground".

Unauthorised conduct of aerial activities within a temporary restricted area is an offence under the Air Navigation Order. If convicted, a person can be fined up to S$20,000 for the first time and fined up to S$40,000 and/or imprisoned for up to 15 months for subsequent similar offences.