Cabby arrested for tossing pebbles from vehicle, shattering rear windscreens of 2 cars

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly tossing pebbles out of his moving vehicle, shattering the rear windscreens of two stationary cars.

A bag of pebbles was found in his vehicle when he was arrested, the police said in a news release on Sunday.

The car owners lodged police reports on Thursday between 10pm and 11.20pm, stating that the rear windscreens of their vehicles had shattered for unknown reasons while parked along Foch Road and Desker Road.

The cars were parked along Foch Road and Desker Road when their rear windscreens were shattered. (Photos: Singapore Police Force)

The taxi driver was arrested on Saturday at 2.20am. Preliminary investigations found that he had tossed pebbles out of his vehicle in several other incidents, the police said.

Investigations against the man are ongoing. If convicted of committing a rash act which endangers the life or personal safety of others, he faces up to six months’ jail and a fine of up to S$2,500.

Advertisement