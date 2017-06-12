Cabby fined, banned from driving for swerving into path of motorcyclist

The 55-year-old taxi driver had suddenly swerved into another lane, cutting into the path of a motorcyclist and causing a collision that seriously injured the motorcyclist.

SINGAPORE: A taxi driver was fined S$4,000 and banned from driving for three years on Monday (Jun 12), for swerving into the path of a motorcyclist and causing a collision that seriously injured the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, 52, suffered fractures to his ribs, collarbone and spine, and spent 41 days in hospital.

On Monday, Lim Ah Lee, 55, pleaded guilty to one charge of causing grevious hurt through a negligent act.



On Sep 5 last year, Lim was driving his taxi in the right-most lane on the Pan-Island Expressway when the car in front of him came to a stop, said the prosecution.



Lim, who had been three to four car lengths behind, failed to stop or slow down in time. Instead, he swerved into the lane on the left to avoid colliding with the car in front of him.

In doing so, Lim cut into the path of the victim’s motorcycle, causing a collision.



The victim was flung from his motorcycle. Both he and his motorcycle landed about 25 metres away from the point of impact.

Another car, which was travelling behind the motorcycle, was unable to stop in time and collided with the rear of Lim’s taxi. The driver, a 42-year-old woman, was unhurt.

Lim, who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency, saying that it had been a natural reaction to swerve to the left. Through an interpreter, he added that he had two school-going children, and a three-year driving ban was “manifestly excessive”.

In sentencing Lim, District Judge Kenneth Yap noted the “terrible injuries” of the victim, and pointed out that the accident could have been avoided.

For causing grevious hurt through a negligent act, Lim could have been jailed up to two years and fined up to S$5,000.