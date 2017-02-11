Cabby under investigation after repeatedly ramming into cars at Old Airport Road

SINGAPORE: A 69-year-old taxi driver is assisting police with investigations after he was seen on video repeatedly ramming into other cars outside the Old Airport Road Food Centre on Saturday morning (Feb 11).

Several videos circulating on social media showed a yellow ComfortDelGro taxi driving back and forth hitting four other vehicles parked in front and behind him.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at about 10am. Preliminary investigations have ruled out drink driving or dispute as the cause of the accident, they said.