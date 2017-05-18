Calvin Harris to close Singapore F1 race weekend

SINGAPORE: Grammy Award-winning DJ and singer-songwriter Calvin Harris will close the Singapore F1 race weekend this year with a full-length performance, race promoter Singapore GP announced on Thursday (May 18).

The Scottish star will join the line-up of headline acts, which includes Ariana Grande, Duran Duran, OneRepublic and The Chainsmokers.

He will perform at the Padang Stage of the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sep 17. Singer-songwriter Seal and British spoken-word artiste George The Poet will also perform at the event.

Access to Harris’ performance is included with any three-day race ticket (from S$298) or any Sunday single-day ticket (from S$198), Singapore GP said.



More information on concert times and ticket prices are available on the F1 Singapore GP website.

Advertisement