Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in hospital in Singapore

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen is in hospital in Singapore, he said on his Facebook page on Thursday (May 4).

Hun Sen, 64, said he had fallen ill because he was very tired and needed urgent medical treatment. He said he had been in hospital since Wednesday, but planned to return to Cambodia on Sunday to resume work as normal.

Pictures showed him in bed with family members at his side. Hun Sen was briefly hospitalised in Singapore last year.

Hun Sen is one of the world's longest serving rulers after more than three decades in power.