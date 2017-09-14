Campaign launched to prevent vehicle-related workplace accidents

SINGAPORE: A campaign that aims to prevent vehicle-related accidents in the workplace was launched by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (Sep 14).

The Drive Safe, Work Safe campaign is the second phase of this year's National Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Campaign and focuses on vehicular safety.

Speaking to industry partners at the campaign's launch, Minister of State for Manpower Sam Tan said that the Government hopes to increase awareness on key vehicular safety issues such as watching out for vehicles' blind spots, as well as encourage employers to take the initiative in making workplaces safer.

He also urged companies to make use of technology to help reduce human errors which can result in accidents.

According to Mr Tan, vehicle-related accidents were the top cause of workplace fatalities for the past three years.

There were 379 injuries and seven fatalities caused by vehicle-related incidents in the first half of 2017. In 2016, 22 workers were hit and killed by moving vehicles - a 47 per cent increase from 2014, according to Mr Tan.

Since June, more than 300 enforcement actions have been taken against errant employers for vehicle-related safety infringements. Two companies were also fined in separate cases for failing to take adequate safety measures, leading to the deaths of two prime mover drivers.

As part of the campaign, MOM has produced a video to highlight the issue of blind spots to drivers and pedestrians, which can be found on its website and Facebook and YouTube pages.

MOM will also launch its Managing Onsite Vehicular Safety programme in September to guide companies on how to improve and implement onsite traffic safety management plans.