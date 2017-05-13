Cannabis, heroin and Ice seized, 3 arrested

SINGAPORE: Nearly 1kg of cannabis, along with other drugs like heroin and Ice, were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in an operation on Friday (May 12).



Three people were arrested.

In a news release on Saturday, CNB said the first two suspects - Singaporean men aged 41 and 25 - were caught at Tampines Street 86. They were spotted together before making their way to their respective cars where they were arrested separately.

A search of the vehicle belonging to the first suspect uncovered a block of cannabis weighing about 980g, and worth nearly S$10,000. In the other car, about 20g of Ice, 16g of heroin, an Erimin-5 tablet and other unknown tablets were found.

Later that day, CNB officers arrested a 30-year-old suspected drug abuser at Redhill Close. He's believed to be a drug client of the older man who was arrested earlier.



About 5g of Ice, various drug-smoking utensils, as well as six improvised air rifles were seized from the suspect's residence.

Improvised air rifles seized in the operation. (Photo: CNB)

Investigations on all the suspects are ongoing. Those who traffic more than 500g of cannabis into Singapore could face the death penalty if convicted.

The police are looking into the improvised air rifles that were seized, CNB said.