Cannabis seized from motorcycle at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: About 1kg of cannabis was seized from a Malaysian man on a motorcycle at Tuas Checkpoint on Monday (Oct 23), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.

The illegal drugs were found on a Malaysian-registered motorcycle that was directed for further checks at about 2.35pm. The motorcyclist, 27, was arrested.

Officers from ICA and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) found two bundles of drugs wrapped in black tape hidden in the left and right fairings of the motorcycle. They contain about 1kg of cannabis, estimated to be worth S$10,000.

Anyone convicted of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

