CapitaLand, DBS, Channel NewsAsia's Dawn Tan among winners at SIAS awards

SINGAPORE: Real estate giant CapitaLand was the big winner at the SIAS Investors' Choice Awards on Tuesday night (Sep 19), scooping seven awards including the new Sustainability Award and the Shareholder Communications Excellence Award.



The property developer was also awarded the overall winner in the Singapore Corporate Governance category.



DBS scored four awards, emerging runner-up for the Sustainability Award and top of Singapore Corporate Governance Award Financials category.



Channel NewsAsia and TODAY journalists were also recognised in the Financial Journalist Awards segment. Dawn Tan, presenter and host of Channel NewsAsia's Money Mind, took home Investor Education Journalist of the Year, while Angela Teng from TODAY was named Most Promising Journalist of the Year.

Ms Tan said she felt "privileged" to be part of the team behind Money Mind, a programme which shows viewers how to make the most of their money.



"Investor education should be part of every individual’s journey when it comes to finances. We learn too late to our own detriment the fundamentals of sound money management which impacts very personal goals, like realising dreams, and living better lives," she explained.

Senior Minister of State for Industry and Trade Sim Ann, the guest of honour at the awards ceremony, said companies need to enhance their transparency and stakeholder engagement in order to foster public trust and gain better access to capital.

"In the face of global economic uncertainty, we must continue our efforts in developing an informed and educated investor community. This will lead to a stronger investor voice and spur companies to upgrade their products and services," she said.

She added that these practices were important as Singapore continued to be a "thriving financial hub in the region with deep and liquid capital markets".

The event was attended by 700 guests including corporate leaders and senior management from the securities and finance industry, members of regulatory bodies, as well as investors.