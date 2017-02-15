CapitaLand's Q4 net profit jumps 74% to S$430m

SINGAPORE: CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, on Wednesday (Feb 15) said its fourth-quarter net profit surged 73.8 per cent, on the back of higher fair value gains and lower impairments.

Net profit for the three months ending December came in at S$430.5 million, 73.8 per cent higher compared to the same period a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose 6.5 per cent to S$1.85 billion, mainly due to the handover of development projects in China and rental income from its serviced residence business, the company said.

Net profit for the whole of 2016 came in at S$1.19 billion, an increase of 11.7 per cent from the previous year.

CapitaLand's chairman, Ng Kee Choe, said the company faces "an uncertain and unpredictable operating environment and economic headwinds" in Singapore and China, its core markets.

In China, CapitaLand has more than 8,000 units ready for launch and expects to hand over 6,000 of them to buyers this year, president and group CEO Lim Ming Yan said. It will also complete 1 million sq m of retail gross floor area, comprising five shopping malls and the retail components of three Raffles City developments in China.

CapitaLand’s board has proposed a dividend of S$0.10 a share for 2016.