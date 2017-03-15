Captain detained by Indonesian authorities was within Singapore waters: MFA

SINGAPORE: The crew and passengers of the vessel Seven Seas Conqueress were detained by Indonesian authorities within Singapore waters off Pedra Branca last August, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday (Mar 15).



It added that it is persisting in its efforts to secure the release of captain Ricky Tan and the vessel.

Nine Singaporean passengers were detained on Aug 20 but were released on Sep 1, MFA said. However, Mr Tan and the vessel remain in Indonesian custody.

"Singapore has strongly protested the Indonesian government’s actions," said MFA. "We have emphasised that there is no basis for Indonesia’s detention of the vessel, its crew and passengers, nor for the continued detention of and purported charges brought against Mr Tan in the Tanjung Pinang District Court."

The ministry added that Singapore officials have communicated repeatedly with relevant Indonesian authorities at both the national and provincial level, "to seek the immediate release of Mr Tan and the vessel, as well as the termination of any purported investigations against him."

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had raised the issue with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi as early as Aug 26 last year and as recently as Feb 10 this year, while the sixth diplomatic note reiterating Singapore's position on the matter was conveyed to the Indonesian embassy on Mar 9.

MFA had also sought consular access to Mr Tan upon being informed of his detention on Aug 21, 2016, but was only granted access on Jan 24 this year "after repeated requests," it added.

"MFA will persist in our efforts to secure the immediate release of Mr Tan and the vessel. We will continue to provide all necessary assistance to Mr Tan and his next-of-kin in the interim," the ministry said.