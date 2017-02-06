Car buyers taking out bigger loans after MAS eased rules: Study

SINGAPORE: Car buyers in Singapore took out bigger loans after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) eased rules on motor vehicle loans in May last year, a study by Credit Bureau Singapore (CBS) found.

In a press release on Monday (Feb 6), Singapore's commercial credit bureau said data from its member banks for both new and second-hand vehicles showed that motorists borrowed an average of S$65,868 to finance their car purchases in December last year - a 22.5 per cent increase from S$53,777 in May and a 10.9 per cent increase from S$59,408 in December 2015.



For the whole of 2016, motorists also took up 76,942 new motor vehicle loans, 25.6 per cent more than the previous year.

The highest principal amount borrowed by an individual in 2016 was S$837,135, lower than the record of S$1.08 million borrowed by a single motorist in July 2015.

The loan curbs imposed in 2013 aimed to lower demand for cars and Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums, as well as encourage financial prudence and support efforts to promote a car-lite society.

The rules were eased after a “sustained moderation” in COE premiums over the subsequent three years. Car buyers can now borrow up to 70 per cent of the purchase price – up from 60 per cent – for cars with an open market value (OMV) of S$20,000 or less. Buyers of cars with OMVs of more than S$20,000 can now borrow up to 60 per cent of the purchase price, up from 50 per cent. The loan tenure was also raised from five to seven years.



FEWER DELINQUENT DEBTORS

Despite the heavier debt commitment, the CBS study found there was a decline in the number of delinquent debtors. Just 1.3 per cent of car loan holders had instalments overdue by more than 30 days in December 2016 - the lowest since January 2015 - compared to 2 per cent in December 2015. This compares to the record delinquency rate of 3.82 per cent in 2012, just before the MAS curbs were introduced.



CBS executive director William Lim said the "healthy equilibrium" between growing balances and low delinquency rates was a result of banks offering "responsible loans" and consumers being more financially prudent amid a sluggish economy.



He added that the fall in delinquency rates cut across all age groups, even for younger motorists aged 21 to 29 years old.

Motorists aged 50 and above, however, made up the largest group of new motor vehicle loan holders. Four in 10 motorists who took up a loan in 2016 were at least 50 years old, with the next largest segments being those in their 40s (32.4 per cent) and 30s (27 per cent). Consumers in their 20s formed only 4.9 per cent of new loan holders.

Mr Lim said the bureau expects the situation of rising loan balances and stable delinquency to continue, "barring any economic distress".

The study was based on data for 244,488 car loan holders who took loans from member banks of CBS: Bank of East Asia, Citibank, DBS, HL Bank, Hong Leong Finance, HSBC, Maybank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), OCBC, SIF, Singapura Finance, StanChart and UOB.