SINGAPORE: A car caught fire on Friday (Jun 2) afternoon after colliding with a tipper truck at the junction of Clementi Road and Clementi Avenue 2.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at around 1.07pm and dispatched a fire bike and two fire engines.

The fire involved the engine compartment of the car and was extinguished with two waterjets, said SCDF. No one was injured.