Car catches fire along Lornie Road, causing heavy traffic

SINGAPORE: A car burst into flames along Lornie Road on Wednesday morning (Oct 18), causing heavy traffic.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance along Lornie Road, towards Upper Thomson, at about 9.18am. It sent two fire engines and one fire bike to the scene.

The fire, which involved the car's engine compartment, was extinguished by SCDF using two water jets.

No injuries were reported and investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, SCDF said.

Channel NewsAsia reader Patrick Ng said that the fire occurred just outside his house.

"I heard a loud bang and went out the house to see what happened ... the car was in flames and SCDF had just arrived," he told Channel NewsAsia.

The fire was put out in less than 30 minutes, Mr Ng said.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted about an "obstacle" along the stretch at 9.53am. In subsequent posts, it stated that there was congestion until the Pan Island Expressway and advised road users to avoid the left lane.

