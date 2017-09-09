Car catches fire at Bedok North, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A car caught fire at a carpark outside Block 534 Bedok North Street 3 on Saturday (Sep 9), but no injuries were reported.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 10.35am and dispatched a fire engine, a red rhino and two firebikes.

A video on Facebook page Our Singapore shows flames and thick smoke rising from the bonnet of a black car that was parked between a white car and a blue ComfortDelGro taxi.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In an advisory, SCDF said every vehicle should be equipped with a fire extinguisher so that drivers can put out a blaze before it spreads.



"Most vehicle fires start small but develop rapidly due to the presence of flammables such as petrol, diesel and lubricants," said SCDF, adding that drivers should regularly service their vehicles.

If drivers spot any sign of smoke emitting from their vehicle while driving, the advice is to pull over, turn off the engine, evacuate anyone inside the vehicle and alert SCDF.