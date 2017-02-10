Car catches fire at Singapore General Hospital; no one injured

SINGAPORE: A car caught fire at the car park of the Singapore General Hospital on Friday afternoon (Feb 10). No one was injured, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

This happened near 31 Third Hospital Avenue. SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at about 4.20pm, adding that the fire was extinguished using two water jets.

A fire engine, a Red Rhino and two fire bikes were deployed. The cause of fire is under investigation.



In its fire safety advisory, SCDF said that the main cause of most vehicle fires in Singapore is due to ignition sources such as overheating and electrical faults within the engine compartment.

To prevent vehicles from catching fire, SCDF advised motorists to service their vehicles regularly at authorised vehicle workshops and to ensure that the vehicle’s electrical, engine and fuel systems are checked for any defect.

Apart from scheduled servicing, SCDF said owners are also encouraged to conduct visual checks for any sign of oil leakage.

If any sign of smoke is spotted emitting from a vehicle while travelling, SCDF said drivers should pull over safely to the side of the road, turn off the ignition and evacuate everyone from the vehicle.