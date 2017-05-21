Car catches fire at Tampines, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A car parked at Block 897A Tampines Street 81 caught fire on Saturday night (May 20). No one was injured in the incident, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).





Eyewitness Desmond Yee, who sent a video of the blaze to Channel NewsAsia, said his father told him about the fire at about 10.35pm. "A black car's bonnet was on fire," he said. "It was just below our kitchen. There were quite a lot of people downstairs watching the commotion."

SCDF said they received a call alerting them to the incident at about 10.30pm. They dispatched two fire engines and extinguished the fire with a water jet.

Channel NewsAsia understands that no one was in the vehicle when the blaze occurred.

Advertisement