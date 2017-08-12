Car catches fire in CTE tunnel causing Havelock Road exit to close

SINGAPORE: A car caught fire in the Chin Swee tunnel on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Saturday evening (Aug 12), causing the Havelock Road exit to be temporarily closed for at least five hours.

In a tweet at 6pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) warned of an accident in a CTE tunnel towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway at the Havelock Road exit and said that the exit was closed.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the incident at around 6pm and dispatched a fire engine, two fire bikes, three red rhinos, one ambulance and two support vehicles.

SCDF said that the fire, which involved an entire car, was extinguished with a water jet. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a Facebook post update at 6.53pm, the police said that the car had caught fire due to a traffic accident. In a final update at 11.11pm, it said the exit had reopened and all lanes were now passable.

A video sent to Channel NewsAsia taken around 6.15pm showed thick black smoke billowing out of the tunnel.



