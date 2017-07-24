Car catches fire near Changi Airport, 5 injured

SINGAPORE: A car caught fire on Monday (Jul 24) after it crashed into a centre divider along Airport Boulevard.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 4pm and dispatched a fire engine, a Red Rhino, two fire bikes and two ambulances to the scene.

The five people who had been in the vehicle were taken to Changi General Hospital with minor injuries, SCDF added.

Channel NewsAsia understands that SCDF was already at the scene when the car started smoking.

The ensuing flames were put out with two compressed air foam backpacks and a water jet, said SCDF. The cause of the fire is under investigation, it added.