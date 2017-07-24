Car catches fire on CTE, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A car which caught fire near Braddell Flyover on Monday evening (Jul 24) was "completely burnt" in the incident, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

SCDF said it was informed of the incident, which took place on the Central Expressway (CTE) towards Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), at about 6.20pm. It sent a fire engine, a Red Rhino and two fire bikes.

The blaze was extinguished using a water jet, three compressed air foam backpacks and two extinguishers. No one was injured, SCDF said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.