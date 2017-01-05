Car COE premiums rise in first bidding exercise of 2017

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for cars rose on Thursday (Jan 5), the first bidding exercise of the year.

Category A premiums - for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - closed at S$50,101, up from S$49,751 in the previous bidding exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B closed at S$53,106. Two weeks ago, premiums in this category was S$51,109.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but are mainly used for big cars, closed at S$53,001, up from S$50,389.

Premiums for other types of vehicles dipped: Motorcycle premiums closed at S$6,053, slightly lower than the S$6,101 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$46,302 from S$49,500 in the last exercise.

5,452 bids were received in this round of bidding, with a quota of 4,089 COEs available.