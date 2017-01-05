Car COE premiums rise in first bidding exercise of 2017
COEs for cars closed higher, but premiums for other vehicles, including motorcycles, goods vehicles and buses dipped in the first bidding exercise of the year.
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for cars rose on Thursday (Jan 5), the first bidding exercise of the year.
Category A premiums - for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - closed at S$50,101, up from S$49,751 in the previous bidding exercise.
Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B closed at S$53,106. Two weeks ago, premiums in this category was S$51,109.
Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but are mainly used for big cars, closed at S$53,001, up from S$50,389.
Premiums for other types of vehicles dipped: Motorcycle premiums closed at S$6,053, slightly lower than the S$6,101 in the last exercise.
COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$46,302 from S$49,500 in the last exercise.
5,452 bids were received in this round of bidding, with a quota of 4,089 COEs available.
