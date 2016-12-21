Car COE premiums rise in last bidding exercise for 2016

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for cars closed higher on Wednesday (Dec 21), the last bidding exercise of the year.



Category A premiums - for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - closed at S$49,751, up from S$48,000 in the previous bidding exercise.



Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B closed at S$51,109. Two weeks ago, premiums in this category had dipped to S$46,229 - lower than COEs for small cars in that exercise.



Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but are mainly used for big cars, closed at S$50,389, up from S$50,010.



Motorcycle premiums closed at S$6,101, slightly lower than the S$6,113 in the last exercise.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, dipped to S$49,500 from S$51,209 in the last exercise.



A total of 6,032 bids were received in this round of bidding, with a quota of 4,089 COEs available.

