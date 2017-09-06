Car COE prices down; small car premiums hit 7-year low

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices for cars closed lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Sep 6), with premiums for small cars sinking to levels not seen since November 2010.

COEs for Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, closed at S$36,001, down from S$42,900 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$49,000 from S$51,000.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$48,005 from S$50,000.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$43,002 from S$42,004 in the previous bidding exercise.

COEs for motorcycles closed at S$5,402, up from the three-and-a-half year low of S$3,512 in the last exercise.

