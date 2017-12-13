Car crashes into railing near NEX after driver loses control

SINGAPORE: A car crashed into a railing on a road divider after its driver lost control of the vehicle near NEX shopping mall on Wednesday morning (Dec 13).

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Serangoon Avenue 2 towards Upper Serangoon Road at about 6.30am.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

Channel NewsAsia understands that no other vehicles were involved and there were no passengers in the car.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at about 6.30am and despatched an ambulance, however it was not needed.

Photos circulating online show a red four-door car crashed into the railing, with the railing buckled under the car's impact.

