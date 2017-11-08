Car ends up in drain; driver and pedestrian injured

SINGAPORE: A car ended up in a drain near Balmoral Plaza on Tuesday night (Nov 7) in an accident which left the driver and a pedestrian injured.

The police said they were alerted to an accident at 9.07pm along Bukit Timah Road in the direction of Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia, the police added that the 57-year-old male driver and 31-year-old pedestrian were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Twitter user @_AJAYT posted a picture at 9.46pm of the vehicle on its side in a drain.

Mr Ajay, who did not give his full name, said he was in his home at a nearby condominium when he heard a loud noise followed by a bang.



He added that when he arrived at the scene, he saw the injured pedestrian lying on the grass next to the drain. The driver had been pulled out of the car by passers-by, he added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Channel NewsAsia understands that the driver is believed to have passed out before losing control of his vehicle.