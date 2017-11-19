Car flips over in CTE tunnel, driver sent to hospital

SINGAPORE: A man was sent to hospital after the car he was driving overturned in the Central Expressway (CTE) tunnel, along the Merchant Road slip road, on Sunday (Nov 19) afternoon.

Eyewitness Melvin Lau said he was driving a few cars behind a silver Kia Picanto at about 2.40pm when it hit the curb round a bend and turned turtle.





"The car was going too fast when navigating the corner," said Mr Lau. "After it crashed, the cars behind came to a standstill before trying to maneuvre past it."

Police said the 45-year-old driver was sent to Singapore General Hospital.

Channel NewsAsia understands he was the only person in the car at the time and that he suffered abrasion wounds.

Advertisement