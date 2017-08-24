Car flips over on pavement in Grange Road accident

SINGAPORE: An accident at Grange Road on Thursday afternoon (Aug 24) left one car upside-down on a pedestrian footpath and another on a road divider.

Police said they were alerted to the accident involving the two cars along Grange Road heading towards Holland Road, after the Irwell Bank Road junction.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it sent an ambulance to the scene. A man in his 50s was assessed to have minor injuries but he refused to be taken to the hospital, it added.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident at around 2.30pm showed one car flipped over on the pavement, and the other on the road divider.