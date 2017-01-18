Car-Free Sunday brought forward by a week on Jan 22

SINGAPORE: January's edition of Car-Free Sunday SG will be brought forward by a week to this Sunday (Jan 22) due to the Chinese New Year holidays, announced the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

It is usually held on the last weekend of each month.

Since it's the festive season, a variety of recreational and community activities have been organised to coincide with the Chinese New Year celebrations in the Chinatown district, said URA in a news release on Wednesday (Jan 18).

For instance, there will be lion dance and drum performances by Singapore’s first lion dance troupe, the Singapore Hok San Association. Members of the public can also try their hand at playing the drums or puttin on the lion head to learn some dance moves.

CYCLING CARNIVAL

This month, there will be a cycling carnival featuring a series of races between different cycling groups in Singapore. Organised by the Singapore Cycling Federation and Cycosports, it will be held from 6am to 7.30am along Robinson Road and Cecil Street.

For members of the public, there will be a community ride from Cecil Street to Civic District at 7.30am. It will end at the National Gallery, in time for the flag off of Car-Free Sunday at 8am.

According to URA, the cycling carnival will be a regular feature at future editions of Car-Free Sunday.

The popular trishaw service will also be back on Jan 22.

Other activities include a farmers' market along the Esplanade Park which will be twice as big this Car-Free Sunday, with more stalls offering local and organic produce.

ROAD CLOSURES

As usual, roads in the Civic District will be closed on Sunday morning. URA said January's event will see more fully-closed roads, creating more cycling and jogging lanes for participants.





Activities run at selected times from 5.30am to noon. Visit URA’s website to find out more.