Car-Free Sunday to continue in 2018

SINGAPORE: The Car-Free Sunday initiative will continue into 2018, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong announced in a Facebook post on Monday (Oct 23).

On Car-Free Sundays, which are held on the last weekend of each month, roads in the Civic District are closed to vehicles for a series of activities for pedestrians and cyclists.

In his post, Mr Wong said that since the initiative was piloted in February last year, "we've been encouraged by the enthusiastic response from the community, with thousands participating in each edition to enjoy car-free roads in the heart of our city".

A new Friends of Car-Free Sunday SG Network will also be set up to "build on the strong support from community and corporate partners", Mr Wong added.





Those interested can show their support by becoming a Car-Free Sunday SG programme partner and organising activities on car-free roads or contributing financial or in-kind sponsorships, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in a news release.

For Car-Free Sunday SG 2018, the public can expect "more exciting partnerships and programmes" with six "fun-filled" editions in January, March, May, July, October and December, said URA. Details are being developed and will be shared closer to each edition.

This year, Car-Free Sunday will be back on Oct 29 with a line-up of new activities including the National Arts Council's Got to Move Spotlight interactive dance carnival.

Members of the public can take part in dance-related activities such as a 30-minute Dance-Walk at the Civic District and dance taster classes. They can also enjoy a variety of dance performances and play games at the carnival.



More than 100 students from Republic Polytechnic will also be running booths for people to try out activities like strongman training or Zumba.

Members of the public will also be able to rent Mobike, oBike and ofo bicycles for free on a first-come first-served basis. Each company will be offering 10 to 15 free bicycle rentals in 30-minute blocks.



Personal mobility devices will be allowed in the Civic District, the Central Business District and Telok Ayer Street. Participants can also take trishaw rides, or just walk.



Some cafes in the Telok Ayer conservation area will also open early on Oct 29.



The following roads will be closed on Oct 29: