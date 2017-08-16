Car overturns along AYE, injuring driver

SINGAPORE: A man was injured after his car overturned along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Wednesday afternoon (Aug 16).



This happened near the Clementi Avenue 2 exit towards the Marina Coastal Expressway. Channel NewsAsia understands that the vehicle skidded and flipped over, causing a bad traffic jam.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at around 12.55pm, and dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

However, SCDF said the driver, who is in his 40s, refused to be taken to the hospital. He suffered minor injuries.

In a Twitter post at 1.42pm, the Land Transport Authority warned of heavy traffic on the expressway, with congestion stretching to the Jurong Town Hall exit.

Accident on AYE (towards MCE) after Clementi Ave 2 Exit with congestion till Jurong Town Hall Entrance. Avoid lane 1 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) August 16, 2017





