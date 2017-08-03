Car overturns in accident at Farrer Road; 1 injured

SINGAPORE: A man was injured after the car he was in overturned in an accident along Farrer Road on Thursday afternoon (Aug 8).



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident, which took place along Farrer Road towards Queensway, at 12.45pm.

The man, who is in his 50s, was trapped in the car and had to be freed by rescue officers, SCDF said. Channel NewsAsia understands that the man's foot was stuck.

He was taken to the National University Hospital.