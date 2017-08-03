Car overturns in accident at Farrer Road; driver injured

SINGAPORE: A man was injured after his car overturned in an accident along Farrer Road on Thursday afternoon (Aug 3).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident, which took place along Farrer Road towards Queensway, at around 4.45pm.



The driver, who is in his 50s, was trapped in the car and had to be freed by rescue officers, SCDF said. Channel NewsAsia understands that the man's foot was stuck.



The driver was conscious when he taken to the National University Hospital.



Police said the accident involved another car as well. Investigations are ongoing.