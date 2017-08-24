Car overturns in accident near Bedok Interchange; 3 injured

SINGAPORE: A car overturned in an accident near Bedok Interchange on Thursday night (Aug 24), injuring three people.



The accident involved a car and a taxi, police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was informed of the incident at about 8.25pm and sent a fire engine, a Red Rhino, two ambulances and a support vehicle to the scene.

The 44-year-old driver of the car, his passenger, and the 52-year-old taxi driver were taken to Changi General Hospital.

At least nine bus services were diverted as a result of the accident.

Please be informed that Service 14, 18, 69, 155, 168, 222, 225G, 225W, 228 are diverted due to vehicle overturned along Bedok Nth St 1. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) August 24, 2017

Bus services returned to their normal route at about 10pm after the vehicle was moved away, SBS Transit said in a later tweet.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Earlier on Thursday, another car overturned on a pedestrian footpath in an unrelated accident at Grange Road.