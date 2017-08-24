Car overturns in accident near Bedok Interchange; 3 injured

Singapore

Car overturns in accident near Bedok Interchange; 3 injured

The accident, which happened near Bedok Interchange, involved an overturned car. (Photo: @MatinSiol/Twitter)
(Updated: )

SINGAPORE: A car overturned in an accident near Bedok Interchange on Thursday night (Aug 24), injuring three people. 

The accident involved a car and a taxi, police said. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was informed of the incident at about 8.25pm and sent a fire engine, a Red Rhino, two ambulances and a support vehicle to the scene. 

The 44-year-old driver of the car, his passenger, and the 52-year-old taxi driver were taken to Changi General Hospital. 

At least nine bus services were diverted as a result of the accident. 

Bus services returned to their normal route at about 10pm after the vehicle was moved away, SBS Transit said in a later tweet. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Earlier on Thursday, another car overturned on a pedestrian footpath in an unrelated accident at Grange Road.

Source: CNA/dl

Tags