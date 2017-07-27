Car park label scheme for disabled people tightened, taxi subsidy scheme enhanced

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will revise its Car Park Label Scheme from November such that only persons with disabilities who use bulky mobility aids such as wheelchairs and walking frames will be eligible.



This means that those who use crutches and quad sticks and are eligible under the current scheme will no longer be eligible when the tighter criteria set in.



But they can continue to use accessible car park lots until their terms of support expire, MSF said during a media briefing announcing the changes on Thursday (Jul 27).

It said demand for Class 1 and Class 2 labels has increased by about 30 per cent in the last five years, with the demand for the latter up by almost 60 per cent in the same period.



A Class 1 label is for drivers who are certified to have physical disabilities that require the use of mobility aids. It allows drivers to park in an accessible lot. Class 2 labels, meanwhile, are for drivers who are ferrying passengers with disabilities.

REDESIGNED CAR PARK LABELS

As part of the changes, MSF has also redesigned car park labels “to better manage the use of accessible car park lots”. New features include a larger label, a tamper-proof hologram and larger fonts to help enforcement officers.



A sample of the new Class 1 car park label. (Photo: Monica Kotwani)

The Class 2 label will also have a rotatable time disc, which allows drivers to indicate their time of arrival. Drivers who park in the lot for more than an hour will be fined S$200.



The new Class 2 label will have a rotatable time disc, which allows drivers to indicate their time of arrival. (Photo: Monica Kotwani)

MSF said the new labels will be issued to new and existing eligible applicants from mid-August. Those who do not qualify under the new scheme will still be reissued new labels until their terms of support expire. The Ministry said it expects to see a 10 per cent drop in the number of applicants and those who are eligible once the new criteria set in.

It added that changes were made after consultation with stakeholders, including persons with disabilities and their caregivers. “There was consensus to reserve accessible lots for those who require additional space for alighting and boarding their vehicles,” it said.



ENHANCED TAXI FARE SUBSIDIES FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES, TO INCLUDE PRIVATE HIRE CARS



In addition, MSF said more Singaporeans and Permanent Residents with disabilities will be able to use taxis to commute to work and school from next month after it made changes to its Taxi Subsidy Scheme. They will also be able to use the subsidies to book private-hire cars registered with the Land Transport Authority such as Grab and Uber.



From Aug 1, households with a monthly per capita income of up to S$2,600 will be eligible for subsidies under the scheme. Currently, only households with a monthly per capita income of S$1,800 qualify. With the increase, MSF said the number of beneficiaries who stand to qualify will increase from about 80 to about 300 by 2021.

The Government will also increase the subsidy, from 50 per cent to 80 per cent, for the cost of travelling for the highest subsidy tier. For example, a Singaporean in a household with a monthly per capita income of S$700 would see his or her taxi fares subsidised by 80 per cent. Under the current scheme, the subsidy for this category stands at 50 per cent.



For someone with a household monthly per capita income of S$1,800, the subsidy would stand at 50 per cent of one’s monthly taxi fares, up from the current 20 per cent.



“The enhancement supports the recommendations in the Third Enabling Masterplan, which called for transportation needs of persons with disabilities to be made more accessible, so that they can participate in activities in the community,” it said in a statement.



Enhancements are expected to cost the government an additional S$2.5 million over the next five years, an increase of S$700,00 a year, it added.



The scheme was rolled out in October 2014, and allows persons with disabilities who qualify to be reimbursed for their taxi fares on a monthly basis.