Car reverses into Hougang preschool, no one injured

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old man, who was behind the wheel of Toyota Corolla Axio, crashed into a preschool at Block 676 Hougang Avenue 8 on Sunday afternoon (Jan 22).

No one was at the centre when the accident occurred, according to preschool My First Skool. It added that parents of the affected bay, which caters to children from the kindergarten levels, were contacted within two hours of the incident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it sent an ambulance to the scene after it was alerted to the incident at about 12.50pm. The driver refused to be conveyed to a hospital, it added.

Rectification works at the preschool is expected to take three to four weeks to complete, My First Skool said. In the meantime, children will be housed temporarily at a nearby My First Skool located in Rivervale Crescent, which is a new centre that is soon to be opened. Transportation arrangements will be provided.

The police also confirmed that an accident took place at Block 676 Hougang Ave 8 on Sunday afternoon. Investigations are ongoing.