Car smashed by trailer in Tuas tunnel but driver escapes with minor injury

SINGAPORE: A 45 year-old driver escaped with minor injuries after his car was smashed by a trailer at a tunnel along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday (Apr 19).

Police said they were alerted to the incident along the PIE towards Tuas at around 3pm.

A 45-year-old man was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. His injuries are believed to be minor.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the trailer had been travelling on the extreme left lane of the tunnel when the car in front of it slowed abruptly. To avoid a collision, the trailer was believed to have swerved into the right lane, and collided with the victim's car.

According to the police, no arrests have been made from this incident.