Caretaker charged over fire at St Hilda’s Church on Easter Sunday

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man was charged on Tuesday (Apr 18) for allegedly starting a fire in St Hilda’s Church on Easter Sunday.

Yeo Liang Cai, the church’s caretaker, allegedly set fire to some books inside a room on the second floor between 6.45am and 6.50am on Sunday. No one was injured, although the fire destroyed some used children's clothes, toys and educational books, St Hilda's Church said in a statement on Monday.



Yeo appeared in court on Tuesday dressed in a white shirt and appeared calm. He will be remanded for a week to assist the police in the investigation. He had no lawyer.



The blaze was contained and quickly put out by the SCDF, and all Easter Sunday services were held as planned, the church said on Monday, adding that it is helping the accused and his family through this difficult time.



Yeo will next appear in court on Apr 25.



For committing mischief by fire, Yeo could be jailed for life or for up to 10 years, and fined.