Caretaker jailed for setting fire to church room

SINGAPORE: A caretaker at a church was sentenced to 18 months' jail on Thursday (Dec 21) for one count each of committing mischief by fire and intentionally perverting the course of justice.

Yeo Liang Chai was working as a caretaker at St Hilda's Church when he got frustrated after discovering what he saw as security lapses.

Trying to highlight them, the 60-year-old told his colleagues but they deemed it insignificant.

Then on April 16, on Easter Sunday, that frustration reached its tipping point and Yeo decided to set fire to a room in the church.

To mask his tracks, he also wrote a note with the word "JIHAD".

UPSET AT "SAFETY LAPSE"

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Easter Sunday, a caretaker had arrived at 6am and unlocked all the rooms on the second floor of the church in preparation for Sunday service.

Yeo, who arrived at about 6.45am, also went to check the premises to ensure everything was intact. However, when he was on the second floor, he discovered that room 205 was unlocked although there would not be any activity held till 11am.

Considering it a safety lapse, Yeo got upset.

He took a bottle of kerosene from his backpack and doused it on a pile of items in room 205. The items comprised donated books and clothing.

He later lit a paper towel with a lighter and once it caught fire, he threw it towards the pile of items. He then left the room and closed the door behind him.

People soon gathered at the church's compound. Yeo joined them, pretending to not know what had happened and helped extinguish the flames.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and police soon arrived at the scene and began investigations. Yeo also led an officer to the "JIHAD" note, which he had wrote earlier before starting work.

He had remembered a prior incident where the church's in-house Malay contractors were arrested for theft in December 2016. Yeo believed the note could create the impression that friends of the contractors were seeking revenge for the arrest.

But after being probed by authorities, Yeo admitted on the same day he was the arsonist and the one who wrote the note.

SUFFERING FROM DEPRESSION

In his sentencing submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutor Andrew Tan argued that Yeo had "betrayed the trust reposed in him to act in the best interests of the church".



Mr Tan also said that the "JIHAD" note could have stoked racial and religious tensions.

"This did not occur, because the police solved the crime expeditiously. In doing so, because of the potential severity of the case officers from the Major Crime Division of the Singapore Police Force were deployed to investigate the case," said Mr Tan.

In his mitigation plea, Yeo's defence lawyer Anand Nalachandran argued that Yeo was suffering from persistent depressive disorder, a form of chronic low-grade depression.

Mr Nalachandran also said Yeo did not intend to hurt anyone nor incite religious tension, but "was (irrationally) attempting to highlight facility lapses - and confessed very soon after".

In a statement to Channel NewsAsia, Yeo's family said: "First and foremost, we are grateful for the support that St Hilda’s Church has offered to our family during this episode. We understand that Liang Chai should be accountable for his mistakes – and moving forward, our family embarks on the road to recovery with Liang Chai.”

DAMAGE OF MORE THAN S$32,000

Vicar of St Hilda's Church Reverend Wong Tak Meng said that following the incident, the church is maintaining its fire safety equipment regularly.

"The security of the church premises and the safety of our worshippers are of paramount importance to us. Like many other places of worship, the church has been implementing the recommendations of the national SGSecure movement since 2016," said Reverend Wong.

"We respect the decision of the court in the sentencing of Yeo Liang Chai for the fire incident on 16 April 2017. We will continue to extend pastoral care and support to him and his loved ones."

Damage to the room amounted to more than S$32,000.

For committing mischief by fire, Yeo could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined. For intentionally perverting the course of justice, he could have been jailed for up to seven years and/or fined.