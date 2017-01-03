CASE appoints new Executive Director

SINGAPORE: The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) has appointed a new Executive Director with effect from last Sunday (Jan 1).



Mr Loy York Jiun, 43, has been appointed to take over from Mr Seah Seng Choon, CASE said in a press release on Tuesday (Jan 3).

Mr Seah served as Executive Director since 2002 and has been re-employed as an advisor. During his tenure as Executive Director, CASE implemented the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act (COFTA) and the Lemon Law which took effect in 2004 and 2012 respectively.

Mr Loy, who was appointed as Deputy Executive Director on Apr 1, 2016, has held various senior appointments within NTUC where he was Director for the Corporate Planning Secretariat.

He also served as the General Manager of South West CDC from 1999 to 2001.



On his new appointment, Mr Loy said: "CASE has been playing a critical role as a consumer advocate and champion with Seng Choon as its most visible face.

"I hope to build on Seng Choon's good work and the strong foundation that he has laid. I look forward to working with our dedicated group of volunteers and staff, as well as Government and industry partners, to strengthen consumer protection in Singapore and in particular, consumer education."

President of CASE Lim Biow Chuan thanked Mr Seah for his contributions to CASE and said it is important that the organisation continue to build on work in protecting consumers' interests.



"I am confident that York Jiun will be able to take CASE to the next level of excellence and I look forward to working with him in the future," added Mr Lim.