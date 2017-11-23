Cat cut free after being found with cable ties around its legs at Jurong West

SINGAPORE: A cat with cable ties wound tightly around its legs was freed by two good Samaritans on Thursday (Nov 23) after they spotted it yowling in distress.

In a Facebook post with accompanying photos and video, Facebook user Sal Bi wrote that she was on her way home with her friend Rashal Savage at Jurong West Blossom when they heard the cat crying.

"A neighborhood cat was spotted with two cable ties (one on the front leg and one on the back) tied tightly," she wrote. "As you can see from the video, he was screaming in distress."

She ran upstairs to get two pairs of scissors while her companion tried to calm the cat down. Another passerby also "helped to ease the situation".

"With his help, we managed to set the cat free after assessing his well-being. He ran off after being freed," she wrote.

She asked others to share her post to "create awareness and teach others not to harm the neighbourhood animals".

"Hopefully we can work together to catch the culprits of animal abuse."

Video of the incident showed what looked like a black and grey tabby cat on its side yowling in distress as the cable ties were cut off.

Netizens praised the duo for their action.

"Thank you for helping the cat in distress! The cat was lucky to have met you both," wrote Zenith Ang. "If not the outcome would have been unimaginable."

Others slammed the cat's abuser.

"I hope the idiots would get caught for causing distressed to animals. It's very cruel," wrote Siti Bamadhaj.