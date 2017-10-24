Cat found dead in Yishun, AVA investigating case

SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating after the bloodied carcass of cat was found in Yishun on Tuesday (Oct 24).

Animal rescue group Yishun 326 Tabby Cat posted photographs of the black and white cat at Block 261 Yishun Street 22, along with an appeal for information on its Facebook page.

A Block 261 resident, who wanted to be identified only as Shasha, told Channel NewsAsia that her husband saw the cat in front of the grocery store at 6am when he was on his way to work.

Ms Shasha earlier responded to the Yishun 326 Tabby Cat post with a video, in which she asked the shop owner if she had seen anything.

“The police came in the morning, but could not see who did it,” the shop owner replied in Malay.

The police also tried checking the shop's CCTV footage but could not find anything, she added.

“We could not touch the cat,” she added, saying that the police took the carcass away.

An Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia that the agency was investigating the case.