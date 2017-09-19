Ceiling leak at Mount Elizabeth Hospital caused by burst sprinkler head

SINGAPORE: Water seen gushing from a big hole in the ceiling of Mount Elizabeth Hospital was not the result of heavy rains.



Instead, it was caused by a sprinkler head which burst last Sunday afternoon, damaging two ceiling boards at the main lobby, said the hospital's CEO Noel Yeo.

Video of water pouring from the ceiling made its rounds on social media on Tuesday (Sep 19), with some netizens speculating that the roof had collapsed due to heavy rains.

In response to Channel NewsAsia's queries, Dr Yeo said the the "dislodged" ceiling boards were "restored by early Monday morning".

"No one was hurt as the area had already been cordoned off when the leak was first discovered. Water supply to the sprinklers was shut off within 15 minutes and rectification works commenced immediately," he added.

"Safety has always been of paramount importance at the hospital. We apologise for any inconvenience that this might have caused to our patients and visitors."

