Centralised system to monitor lift, contractor performance across PAP town councils

SINGAPORE: A group of People’s Action Party (PAP) town council members, lift engineers, and specialists is developing a centralised system to monitor lift and contractor performance across all 15 PAP town councils.



Currently, each town council monitors the performance of lifts in their area.

The new system is being developed amid calls for greater scrutiny of lift standards following a spate of lift-related injuries in recent years. One lift contractor, Sigma, has been barred from new HDB projects due to delays and a higher-than-usual breakdown rate.

PAP Town Council Co-ordinating Chairman Teo Ho Pin said on Saturday (Jan 14) that the new system will monitor lift breakdowns, response times, the state of repairs, and user feedback, among other issues.

Speaking at a grassroots event, Dr Teo said the PAP lift task force is working closely with town councils to develop the system, and also to collate data like lift age and lift performance. This information could be shared among the town councils and with the Housing and Development Board (HDB) for the future procurement of new lifts as well as bulk maintenance contracts, he said.

“The various town councils have different portfolios of lifts, different age groups,” Dr Teo said. “And what's important is to look at the performance of those lifts. Based on the performance plus the age, we will work out a programme to roll out over the next five years."

“We are paying very close attention to those lifts which break down very frequently - we call them 'chronic lifts’,” he added.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the system is currently a work in progress, and there are no confirmed dates for when it will be ready.

RECOMMENDATIONS RELEASED TO TOWN COUNCILS IN DECEMBER: TASK FORCE

The task force, which is led by Dr Teo, was formed in 2016 to review the design, maintenance and use of lifts in Singapore, amid a rise in the number of lift-related incidents. It released a set of recommendations to the town councils in December, which includes, among other things, installing a 24/7 surveillance system and communication devices in lifts.

The 15 PAP town councils have committed a total of S$45 million over the next five years to implement the recommendations. On the same day, the Workers' Party-run Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) said it planned to spend S$17.5 million over the next five years to upgrade and replace lifts under its care.

On Saturday, Dr Teo told Channel NewsAsia that the group met earlier in the week to discuss the various lift safety programmes and measures – the first meeting since the release of the recommendations. He added that they were also awaiting details from the Ministry of National Development regarding the S$450 million Lift Enhancement Programme – in which the HDB will fund about 90 per cent of a town council’s required costs to install several features in lifts. These features include light curtains, and a switch that stops a lift whenever the doors are open. They were recommended by the Building and Construction Authority.

Some 20,000 lifts are expected to be upgraded as part of the programme, which will be carried out over 10 years.

"We have not received any news from the ministry yet, but based on our collection of data, most of the 15 town councils are eligible for the lift enhancement programme,” Dr Teo said.

In the meantime, Dr Teo said all PAP town councils have initiated talks with the lift companies to identify the features to be installed, the current performance of the affected lifts, the cost of installing the features, as well as the phasing of the installation work.”

He added that at least 4,000 more closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras will be installed in lifts belonging to those town councils by early 2018.