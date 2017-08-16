Century Square in Tampines to close in September for S$60m upgrade

SINGAPORE: Century Square, the oldest of three malls in Tampines, will close in September for refurbishment works, property manager AsiaMalls Management said on Wednesday (Aug 16).



The S$60 million investment to upgrade the decades-old mall is expected to be completed by the second half of 2018, it added in a press release.



The upgrade includes a new facade cladding and changes to the interior layout. Shoppers can also expect new washrooms, larger nursing rooms and new lifts and escalators.



More than 50 per cent of the 218 shops in the upgraded mall will be taken up by new tenants, including cinema operator Filmgarde, and organic and fresh food purveyor Mahota Market. Existing tenant Food Junction will return with new branding as The Food Market by Food Junction.

Other new tenants include Eighteen Chefs, Symmbox and Hai Di Lao. A floor dedicated to families and children will also have childcare centre Orange Academy and enrichment centre The Learning Lab as tenants.

When it reopens, the mall will offer free WiFi, mobile charging stations and a gantry-less car park. A new roof deck will also be added on the fifth floor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AsiaMalls managing director Tan Kee Yong said: “As we enter into an exciting time for retail, we're always trying to find innovative ways to provide a more seamless, relevant and purposeful experience for our shoppers. That's the aim that we have in mind with our asset enhancement initiative for Century Square."